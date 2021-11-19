Texas football heads to West Virginia with bowl eligibility in the balance

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KXAN) — It’s been a week of public endorsements and statements of support for Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian after a historic loss to Kansas.

Texas Longhorns Athletics Director Chris Del Conte gave a vote of confidence to his first-year head football coach Tuesday, calling for the Texas fanbase to stand by the program through this low point.

Texas football needs to stand up and get some wins if it wants to keep hope alive for a bowl game in 2021.

The Longhorns will play the final road game of the season Saturday at 11 a.m. against West Virginia in Morgantown. Both teams have four wins this season, meaning one team won’t have a chance at a bowl after Saturday’s game.

The Longhorns have only missed a bowl game four times since 1998. Texas is enduring a five-game losing streak for the first time since 1956.

Sarkisian was asked about the endorsement from his boss Thursday and said he was appreciative of the support.

“Not everybody’s as fortunate as that to have people that literally have your back and support you through the process, because clearly it’s a process to what we’re trying to get done,” Sarkisian said. “For CDC to put that out, I think that he genuinely feels that. I feel that from him, so that’s a positive.”

Support is one thing, progress is another.

The Longhorns are desperate to show some sort of progress in the final weeks of the season. The fate of Sarkisian’s Texas program may hang in the balance.

Gameday forecast

It will be a dry, cloudy day in Morgantown with temperatures in the 40s at kickoff. The wind will be moderately low, blowing at five to eight mph.

Temperatures may reach the 50s around halftime before dropping down.

Texas vs. West Virginia series history

The Longhorns and Mountaineers are knotted at five wins each in the brief series between the two teams. Before 2012, Texas and West Virginia only played once — a 7-6 Mountaineers win in 1956.

Texas is 3-1 overall against West Virginia in Morgantown, and has won two straight in the series.

How to watch Texas vs. West Virginia

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, W. Va.)

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Watch: ESPN2

Listen: Longhorn Radio Network