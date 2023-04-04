AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 21 Texas Longhorns hit three home runs and took care of business against the Air Force Falcons on Wednesday in a 7-1 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Third baseman Peyton Powell hit a 2-run homer to kick things off in the first inning, and then Rylan Galvan hit an RBI triple later in the frame to give the Longhorns an early 3-0 lead.

Texas tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning, two coming on a Dylan Campbell homer to left field. The Longhorns added their last run on a Galvan home run in the fifth. Galvan finished the game 2-for-3 with a home run, triple, a walk and two RBIs. Campbell also had two hits for Texas.

Ace Whitehead picked up his fourth win of the season on the mound for the Longhorns. He allowed one run on four hits in four innings with a strikeout and two walks. He faced 17 hitters and threw 54 pitches, 36 for strikes. Chris Stuart, Heston Tole, Kobe Minchey and DJ Burke split up the relief duties and didn’t allow a hit.

Texas (21-9, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) gets an early start on its Big 12 series this week due to Easter Sunday. The Longhorns host Kansas State for the 3-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.