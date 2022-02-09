Texas forward Timmy Allen, center, celebrates with fans as they storm the court after Texas’ win over Kansas in an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas will have to pay $25,000 to the Big 12 Conference after fans stormed the court to celebrate the Longhorns’ 79-76 win over No. 8 Kansas Monday night.

The conference announced a public reprimand and fine Wednesday.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Texas Athletics’ court-storming plan didn’t keep Kansas’ team personnel safe.

Here’s Bowlsby’s full statement:

“Our host institutions have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “In this instance, execution of the University’s court storming plan did not adequately provide the protections necessary to safe-guard visiting team personnel.”

Fines by the Big 12 are handed out in accordance with the conference’s “sportsmanship and ethical conduct policies.”

Texas is now on a three-game winning streak against the Jayhawks, winning in Austin and Lawrence during the 2020-21 season. With a limited amount of fans in the arena due to COVID-19, Longhorns fans didn’t storm the court last season after knocking off the Jayhawks in Austin.