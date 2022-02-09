AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas will have to pay $25,000 to the Big 12 Conference after fans stormed the court to celebrate the Longhorns’ 79-76 win over No. 8 Kansas Monday night.
The conference announced a public reprimand and fine Wednesday.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Texas Athletics’ court-storming plan didn’t keep Kansas’ team personnel safe.
Here’s Bowlsby’s full statement:
“Our host institutions have a duty to ensure an environment that provides the visiting team and game officials a safe exit from the court,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “In this instance, execution of the University’s court storming plan did not adequately provide the protections necessary to safe-guard visiting team personnel.”
Fines by the Big 12 are handed out in accordance with the conference’s “sportsmanship and ethical conduct policies.”
Texas is now on a three-game winning streak against the Jayhawks, winning in Austin and Lawrence during the 2020-21 season. With a limited amount of fans in the arena due to COVID-19, Longhorns fans didn’t storm the court last season after knocking off the Jayhawks in Austin.