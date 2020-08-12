Texas finalizes 2020 with UTEP as lone non-conference opponent

Texas wide receiver Jerrod Heard (13) pulls in a pass over UTEP defensive back Devin Cockrell (27) for a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Austin. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ 2020 schedule is officially set. Again.

The Longhorns will open the season at home against UTEP on Sept. 12.

Athletics director Chris Del Conte announced the decision in his weekly ’40 Acres Insider’ newsletter.

The move doesn’t come as much of a surprise, though. The Longhorns had already lost their non-conference game against LSU when the SEC went to a 10-game, conference-only schedule. UT’s third non-conference game, the original season opener against South Florida scheduled for Sept. 5, is now officially canceled.

Earlier this month, the Big 12 announced that it would be playing a 10-game schedule — a nine-game, round-robin conference slate and one non-conference opponent.

Today, the league released the official schedule, with Texas opening up conference play on Sept. 26 at Texas Tech.

UTEP was already on Texas’ schedule. The decision to play the Miners instead of USF as the one non-conference game makes sense from the fact that its in the University of Texas system.

The two teams last met in 2016, Charlie Strong’s final season. The Longhorns won that game, 41-7. Overall, Texas is 3-0 against UTEP.