AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a 1-1 week and giving up 116 points at home to Kansas State, the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

Texas fell four spots to No. 10 in the country in the rankings released Monday, and even after the 116-103 loss to the Wildcats, Kansas State is still ranked below the Longhorns at No. 11.

Kansas is the highest-ranked Big 12 Conference team at No. 2, rising a spot after beating Texas Tech and West Virginia in conference play. Iowa State made the biggest jump of any team in the rankings, rising 11 spots to No. 14 after wins over TCU and Oklahoma. Even with the loss, the Horned Frogs stayed at No. 17 in the rankings. Baylor just missed out on cracking the Top 25 and is the first team in the receiving votes category with 93 poll points.

After losing their first game of the season to Rutgers, the Purdue Boilermakers fell from the top spot to No. 3. Houston regained the No. 1 ranking following wins over SMU and Cincinnati. The Cougars are 16-1 this season with their loss coming to No. 4 Alabama on Dec. 10. The Duke Blue Devils fell eight spots to No. 24 after an 84-60 loss to North Carolina State and a 65-64 win over Boston College.

Tennessee, Connecticut, UCLA, Gonzaga and Arizona round out the top 10 ahead of the Longhorns. Texas blew out Gonzaga 93-74 on Nov. 16 at Moody Center.

Texas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12 Conference) is at home for both games this week. They take on No. 17 TCU at 8 p.m., Wednesday and Texas Tech at 7 p.m., Saturday.