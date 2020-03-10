Texas excited for Big 12 Tournament as they try to lock up spot in NCAA Tourney

FILE – In this March 21, 2014, file photo, Virginia Commonwealth head coach Shaka Smart gestures as his team plays Stephen F. Austin in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in San Diego. Texas athletic director Steve Patterson is scheduled to travel Thursday, April 2, 2015, to meet […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas can end all speculation by winning their next game Thursday. The Longhorns will face Texas Tech in a Big 12 Championship Quarterfinal.

Texas is coming off of a blowout loss to Oklahoma State, a game that could have solidified a spot in “The Big Dance.”

It was an opportunity that slipped away but Shaka Smart wants the team’s focus to remain on the court and not on the brackets as they enter postseason play.

“As long as we’re still playing in the conference tournament we have the opportunity to show who we are and play well and improve our standings so that’s where our focus needs to be, not so much on trying to guess where people think we are,” Head Coach Shaka Smart said.

Now, the Longhorns are tasked with having to win against a Texas Tech team that they have defeated twice, most recently a 68-58 win in Lubbock on February 29th.

“There is a lot on the line but that’s what happens when you come play at this level but you can’t have it both ways where you want to play in big games but you don’t there to be a lot on the line, you have to go after it, that’s the opportunity we have and it’s an exciting one,” Smart added.

It’s safe to say a third win could lock up a spot, but it’s not exactly set in stone. According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, Texas is currently one of the last four teams in. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has them as one of the last four teams out.

Texas and Texas Tech will tipoff Thursday at 11:30am in Kansas City.