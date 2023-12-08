AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat has been named the 2023 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s outstanding interior lineman.

Sweat, a defensive tackle, was named the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year with a career-high 42 tackles (17 solo), eight tackles for loss two sacks and four pass breakups to go with a blocked extra point that was returned for a defensive two-point conversion. And of course, who could forget about his 2-yard touchdown reception in the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma State?

Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat (93) celebrates a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Sweat joins three other Longhorns who have won the award, which can go to either an offensive or defensive interior lineman. Scott Appleton was the first Texas player to earn the honor in 1963, followed two years later by Tommy Nobis. Brad Shearer was the last Longhorns to win the award before Sweat in 1977.

Georgia’s Jordan Davis was the last defensive player to win the award in 2021. The previous defensive tackles to win the Outland Trophy are Alabama’s Quinnen Williams (2018), Houston’s Ed Oliver (2017), Pitt’s Aaron Donald (2013) and Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh (2009) among others.

The Hunstville native helped lead a Texas defense that ranked second nationally in third-down defense, fourth in red zone defense and 13th in scoring defense. The Longhorns were also No. 3 in FBS in rushing defense, allowing 80.8 yards per game.

Sweat was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award given to college football’s most outstanding defensive player. That award went to North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson.