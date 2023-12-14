AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas senior defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat is a unanimous All-American.

Sweat, along with junior receiver/returner Xavier Worthy and sophomore offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., were named to the American Football Coaches Association All-America team, announced by the organization Thursday.

Sweat’s first-team nod was his seventh of the season and rounds out other first-team selections by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, the Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. To be a unanimous All-American, players must be selected to teams of all five organizations recognized by the NCAA. Sweat was tabbed an All-American by The Athletic and CBS Sports.

Sweat is the fifth defensive tackle at Texas to be named a unanimous All-American and sixth defensive lineman. Brian Orakpo, a defensive end, was a unanimous All-American in 2008. Sweat won the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman on either offense or defense.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Worthy received his fifth All-America honor after the AFCA named him to its second team as an all-purpose player. Worthy is No. 2 in the nation in punt return average at 17.9 yards per return and hauled in a career-high 73 passes for 969 yards with five touchdowns.

Banks received his first All-America honor this season after he was named to the second team. He anchored the Longhorns offensive line this season, ranking ninth in total offense with 475.9 yards per game.