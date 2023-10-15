AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas had the week off but still made a move in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

The Longhorns rose one spot to No. 8, swapping places with No. 9 Oregon after the Ducks’ 36-33 loss to now No. 5 Washington. Texas gets back on the gridiron at 2 p.m. Friday against Big 12 newcomer Houston on the road.

The top four teams in the poll — Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State — remained with the Huskies joining the top five. By virtue of the Huskies’ win, it vaulted them over Oklahoma to move the Sooners to No. 6. Penn State is at No. 7 followed by Texas and Oregon while North Carolina moved up two spots to No. 10.

Notre Dame flew six spots up in the rankings top No. 15 after it pounded Southern California 48-20. The loss dropped the Trojans eight spots to No. 18. Louisville dropped seven spots to No. 21 after a 38-21 loss to Pitt and UCLA also seven spots to No. 25 following a 36-24 loss to No. 12 Oregon State.

In the US LMB Coaches poll, Texas moved up three spots to No. 8, tied with Alabama.