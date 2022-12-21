AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas senior defensive end Ovie Oghoufo became the 34th Longhorn to make the Academic All-America team.

Announced by the College Sports Communicators on Tuesday, Oghoufo was named to the second team after earning a 3.58 grade point average and receiving a graduate certificate in strategic communication.

Oghoufo is the 25th Texas player to make either the first or second Academic All-America team. He was a first-team Academic All-Big 12 Conference selection this year and has been named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll twice.

Oghoufo had 50 tackles this season with 8.5 for loss to go with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, four quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. He notched a season-high seven tackles against both UTSA and TCU.

For Texas, 30 players earned Academic All-Big 12 honors with 23 on the first team. Five made Academic All-District — quarterback Hudson Card, offensive linemen Jake Majors and Logan Parr along with defensive lineman Moro Ojomo.