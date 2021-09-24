Texas’ chase for Big 12 championship starts Saturday against Texas Tech

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will begin their quest to end the 11-year drought since the last Big 12 title. In that time, the Longhorns have played for the Big 12 championship just once, losing to Oklahoma in 2018.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is quick to point out the only Texas history he is concerned with is what happens now that he’s the head coach.

“I wasn’t here the last decade; I pay attention to what’s happened, “said Sarkisian. “We’re not here to make up for anything in the past, we’re here to do the best job that we can do this season and that’s the next challenge we have is Saturday against Texas Tech. I think it’s a slippery slope when you look down the road at what could be. That’s when you get hit right in the mouth with something that’s right in front of you.”

Texas will host a confident, undefeated Texas Tech team Saturday at 11 a.m. at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. ABC will televise the game.

This is a Texas Tech team that is led by their defense through three games. The Red Raiders are allowing less than 22 points a game and just 54 yards rushing per game. Linebacker Colin Schooler leads Tech with 20 tackles — he’s the twin brother of Texas safety Brendan Schooler.

In UT’s two 2021 wins, the Longhorns have rushed for 614 yards while they were held to 138 yards on 41 carries in their loss to Arkansas. Bijan Robinson ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 299 yards rushing, and his rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the conference.

UT’s defense will be facing one of the most dynamic players in the Big 12 in receiver Erik Ezukanma who has 16 catches for 350 yards, which leads the Big 12. Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough also leads the Big 12 with 804 yards passing.

Last year, Texas and Texas Tech raced each other to 50, settling the game in overtime with the Longhorns winning 63-56 on a Sam Ehlinger touchdown to Joshua Moore during the first overtime series.

Texas Tech’s 2021 results

at Houston (at NRG Stadium) | Win 38-21 | Texas Tech trailed 21-7 at halftime before scoring 31 unanswered points in the second half

| Texas Tech trailed 21-7 at halftime before scoring 31 unanswered points in the second half vs. Stephen F. Austin | Win 28-22 | Texas Tech again rallied from a halftime deficit, trailing 13-7. Two Tahj Brooks third quarter touchdowns put the Red Raiders ahead for good, but there were some tense moments in the fourth quarter as SFA cut the deficit to 28-22 with seven minutes remaining in the game.

| Texas Tech again rallied from a halftime deficit, trailing 13-7. Two Tahj Brooks third quarter touchdowns put the Red Raiders ahead for good, but there were some tense moments in the fourth quarter as SFA cut the deficit to 28-22 with seven minutes remaining in the game. vs. Florida International | Win 54-21 | A four-touchdown second quarter propelled the Red Raiders to its first comfortable win of the season.

Texas-Texas Tech series history

Texas owns the series win-loss record 53-17. The Longhorns have only lost to the Red Raiders four times in the last 20 meetings, but the two most-recent Tech wins came in Austin in 2015 and 2017. Texas is currently on a three-game winning streak in the series.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Texas

Where: Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin)

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Watch: ABC

Listen: Longhorn Radio Network