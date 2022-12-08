AUSTIN (KXAN) — If it wasn’t clear at the beginning of the season, it certainly was at the end.

Texas junior running back Bijan Robinson capped a brilliant season by winning the Doak Walker Award, given to the college football’s most outstanding running back by the PxC SMU Athletic Foundation.

Robinson is the fourth Longhorn to win the award, following Ricky Williams who won it twice in 1997 and 1998, Cedric Benson in 2004 and D’Onta Foreman in 2016. Robinson is the fourth-leading rusher in Texas history with 3,140 career yards.

Robinson racked up 1,894 tandem yards, 1,580 on the ground and 314 receiving, to lead the country, and he’s No. 2 in total touchdowns with 20. He averaged 131.7 rushing yards per game, No. 6 in the country, and his rushing total was good for No. 5 in the country. Robinson had more than 100 yards from scrimmage 11 times this season and more than 200 scrimmage yards three times.

Other nominees for the award included Chase Brown from Illinois and Michigan’s Blake Corum. Michigan State’s Ken Walker III, now with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL, won the award last year.

The award is named for Doak Walker, the 1948 Heisman Trophy winner and three-time All-American who led the SMU Mustangs to two Southwest Conference titles.

Robinson was also named a Walter Camp First-Team All-American, in addition to being named to The Athletic’s All-America team as a first-team running back.