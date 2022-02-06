Texas basketball’s losing streak to Baylor reaches 13 games

Baylor guard Jordan Lewis (3) shoots under Texas guard Shay Holle (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb., 6, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 13 Texas Longhorns lost to No. 9 Baylor (17-5, 7-3) for the second time in three days. Baylor’s hold over Longhorns women’s basketball continued with its 13th straight win in the series. Texas’ last win against Baylor was in Waco in 2017.

Texas (15-6, 5-5) hasn’t beaten the Bears in Austin since Jan. 31, 2010.

Baylor rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit, outscoring No. 13 Texas 45-29 in the second half for a 59-52 win Sunday at the Erwin Center.

Sunday’s game followed a different script from the Friday night contest in Waco when the Longhorns never led.

Texas led by 10 in the third quarter and kept the lead until the midway point of the fourth quarter. Ja’Mee Asberry’s heave of a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired tied the game at 50 with 4:59 to go. Texas didn’t know it, but that moment ended the Longhorns’ chances.

Baylor went on a 14-2 run over the next two minutes, putting Texas in the chasing position. NaLyssa Smith scored eight of her game-high 28 points during that run to secure the win for the Bears.

Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 18 points to lead the Longhorns. Texas travels to play Texas Tech Wednesday night in Lubbock. The Longhorns lost to the Red Raiders in Austin on Jan. 5.