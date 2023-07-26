AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team and recruit Devon Pryor made it official on Wednesday.

Pryor, a 3-star small forward recruit from Houston, reclassified to the Class of 2023 and will skip his senior year of high school to join the Longhorns. Prior played his junior year of high school for PSAT-XEA Academy in Houston and is the No. 21 recruit in Texas according to 247Sports. He originally committed to play for Louisiana State, but backed out of that commitment and eventually landed with Texas.

Pryor is 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds, and head coach Rodney Terry said coming to Austin a year early will allow Pryor to work on his body and build some muscle. Over the summer, he played for One Time Legends, a team coached by seven-time NBA all-star Tracy McGrady, in the Adidas 3 Stripes Select Basketball circuit.

Pryor joins a handful of transfers and returning players for the Longhorns who made it to the NCAA Elite Eight last season.