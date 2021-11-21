Texas basketball drops overtime game at No. 16 Tennessee for 1st loss of season

Texas guard Aliyah Matharu (2) takes a 3-point shot over Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (KXAN/AP) — Tennessee’s Jordan Horston scored 28 points with 15 rebounds, both career highs, Tamari Key had a triple-double and No. 16 Tennessee made 6 of 8 free throws in overtime for a 74-70 win over No. 12 Texas.

This is Texas’ first loss of the season just a week after upsetting Stanford.

The Longhorns led by 11 when Latasha Lattimore hit a jumper with seven minutes left in the game. Tennessee’s Alexus Dye made a layup with 21 seconds to go, tying the game at 59.

Mississippi State transfer Aliyah Matharu led the Longhorns with a career-high 27 points. Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 11.

Tennessee never trailed in overtime but the Longhorns missed their first four free throws before hitting a pair with two seconds left.

Key scored 10 points, grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds and matched her career-high with 10 blocked shots for her second career triple-double and the fifth in school history.

The Longhorns host Cal State Northridge Saturday at 1 p.m.