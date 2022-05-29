AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will host one of the 16 college baseball regionals, the NCAA announced Sunday. The official seeds and teams going to each regional will be announced tomorrow.

It will be the second-straight year that Texas will host an NCAA regional at its home park. The Longhorns will be the top seed in the Austin regional.

Texas’s Murphy Stehly and Austin Todd after the Longhorns’ 8-1 loss to Oklahoma on Sunday in the Big 12 Conference championship game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. (KXAN photo)

Texas boosted its resume in a major way with its success in the Big 12 tournament this week, taking down Oklahoma State twice as well as TCU en route to the conference championship game. The Longhorns fell to Oklahoma in the championship game Sunday by a score of 8-1.

Texas is No. 12 in the RPI, a formula that calculates how good a team plays against its schedule and is used by the committee to guide members in seeding the tournament.

Travis Sthele started on the mound for Texas as the burnt orange played its fifth game in five days. The Sooners pounced all over the Longhorns in the third inning, jumping out to an 8-1 lead.

Texas struck first when Ivan Melendez bashed an opposite-field home run in the first inning. The long ball was Melendez’s 29th of season, breaking the single-season record for Texas that was previously owned by Kyle Russell.

The NCAA baseball regionals begin Friday, June 3. The official selection show is slated for 11 a.m. Monday morning. Texas A&M and Oklahoma State also earned spots as regional hosts.