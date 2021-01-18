Texas baseball ranked No. 9 in D1 Baseball preseason poll

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns played the last athletic event on The Forty Acres before all Longhorns sports shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas baseball made it through 17 games with a 14-3 record. The Longhorns had just finished off a home sweep of Cal State Fullerton and a win over Abilene Christian when the season was stopped in its tracks.

This season there’s room for optimism from David Pierce’s team. D1Baseball.com believes the Longhorns have a chance at a special season, ranking UT No. 9 in its preseason poll. The Top 25 rankings are determined by D1Baseball national writers Aaron Fitt, Kendall Rogers and Mike Rooney, according to the website.

Texas is only chasing No. 3 Texas Tech in the Top 25 poll. There are five ranked teams from the Big 12 including No. 10 TCU, No. 14 West Virginia and No. 20 Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 hasn’t released its guidelines or schedule for the 2021 baseball regular season.

D1 Baseball Top 25 poll