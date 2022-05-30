AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, the Texas Longhorns knew they would start the college baseball postseason at home. On Monday, they found out who they’re gonna play at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas, the No. 9 overall seed, will take on a familiar foe in the first regional game, the Air Force Falcons. The two teams split a two-game set April 19-20 in Austin. The Falcons can flat out hit the ball and showed it in both games, beating the Longhorns 14-2 in the first game before losing a 12-10 slugfest.

The game will start at 1 p.m. CDT June 3 and will be broadcast on Longhorn Network.

Texas and Air Force are two of the top hitting teams in the country. The Longhorns are third in the country in batting average at .321 and the Falcons are eighth-best at .316. Texas is No. 2 in slugging percentage at .570 while Air Force slugs at a .529 clip, good for 12th-best in the country.

Air Force beat San Jose State for the Mountain West Conference tournament championship and finished the regular season 30-27 overall. Falcons left fielder Gabriel Garcia drove in five runs in his team’s win over Texas.

Dallas Baptist and Louisiana Tech will also compete in the Austin Regional. Those teams play the night game June 3 at 6:30 p.m. CDT. The winner of the regional plays into the Greenville Regional, hosted by No. 8 East Carolina. Coppin State, Coastal Carolina and Virginia are playing in that regional bracket.

Texas State is headed to the Palo Alto regional hosted by Stanford to take on UC-Santa Barbara. Texas State broke a school record for most wins in a season this year with 45 and had a 26-4 Sun Belt Conference record to claim the regular-season title. The Bobcats lost in the semifinals of the Sun Belt tournament to Louisiana.

Texas A&M, the No. 5 overall seed, opens the tournament against Oral Roberts at Blue Bell Park in College Station. Louisiana, who beat Texas State in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals, will take on Big 12 Conference regular-season champion TCU.

Tennessee finished the regular season with a 53-7 record and won the SEC tournament, so it was a no-doubt decision that they received the No. 1 overall seed.

NCAA regionals hosts and national seeds

Tennessee Stanford Oregon State Virginia Tech Texas A&M Miami Oklahoma State East Carolina Texas North Carolina Southern Mississippi Louisville Florida Auburn Maryland Georgia Southern

Regional play runs through June 6. While the Longhorns aren’t a top-eight national seed, there’s still a chance Texas could host the super regional round, assuming it makes it out of its own regional and East Carolina doesn’t.