AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Louisiana State’s 18-4 romp over Florida to win the Men’s College World Series on Monday, the 2023 college baseball season came to a close and final top 25 rankings were released by five major national publications.

The Texas Longhorns finished No. 9 in the Baseball America Top 25, No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 14 in both the D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game polls.

By virtue of its national championship, LSU finished at the top of all the polls, followed by national runner-up Florida. TCU’s run to Omaha earned them a top-five finish in most of the polls. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game have the Horned Frogs at No. 4 while D1Baseball.com put them at No. 5. The coaches poll slotted TCU at No. 7.

Texas finished the season 42-22 with a share of the Big 12 Conference regular season championship at 15-9. They took Stanford to the brink in the super regional round, but the Cardinal prevailed thanks to twilight skies and a fly ball that no Texas outfielder saw.