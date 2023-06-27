AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Louisiana State’s 18-4 romp over Florida to win the Men’s College World Series on Monday, the 2023 college baseball season came to a close and final top 25 rankings were released by five major national publications.
The Texas Longhorns finished No. 9 in the Baseball America Top 25, No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 14 in both the D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game polls.
- Full Baseball America Top 25
- Full D1Baseball.com Top 25
- Full Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Top 25
- Full USA Today Coaches Poll
- Full Perfect Game Top 25
By virtue of its national championship, LSU finished at the top of all the polls, followed by national runner-up Florida. TCU’s run to Omaha earned them a top-five finish in most of the polls. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game have the Horned Frogs at No. 4 while D1Baseball.com put them at No. 5. The coaches poll slotted TCU at No. 7.
MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters
Texas finished the season 42-22 with a share of the Big 12 Conference regular season championship at 15-9. They took Stanford to the brink in the super regional round, but the Cardinal prevailed thanks to twilight skies and a fly ball that no Texas outfielder saw.