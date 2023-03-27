AUSTIN (KXAN) — With its sweep of previously No. 14 Texas Tech last weekend, the Texas baseball team entered the national rankings.

The Longhorns are now No. 21 in the country according to D1Baseball.com following their 14th consecutive win Sunday, powered by a Garret Guillemette walk-off solo home run, to go 3-0 against the Red Raiders at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

It’s the first time the publication has put the Longhorns in its top 25 rankings. It dropped Texas Tech eight spots to No. 22.

Baseball America also included the Longhorns in its rankings for the first time this season and slotted them at No. 19. The publication moved the Red Raiders down four spots to No. 20.

The Longhorns face Texas A&M on Tuesday in College Station, and the Aggies fell out of both polls after getting swept by No. 12 Tennessee. Texas travels to No. 17 Oklahoma State for a 3-game series beginning Friday.