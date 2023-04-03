AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns baseball team couldn’t hold on to an early lead against Oklahoma State on Sunday, losing the game 4-3 and the series 2-1 in Stillwater.

The Longhorns won the opening game of the series 5-3 on Friday to extend its winning streak to 16 games, the nation’s longest active streak at the time, but the Cowboys bounced back to take the remaining two games of the Big 12 series 4-1 on Saturday as well as the 1-run win Sunday.

On Sunday, Texas catcher Garret Guillemette provided the Longhorns with all their runs in the first inning with a 3-run home run. It was his fifth home run of the season.

The Longhorns had a golden opportunity to add to the lead after loading the bases in the top of the ninth with nobody out, but the Cowboys were able to squirm out of the jam and then they tacked on two runs in the bottom half to walk off with the win.

Porter Brown had two hits in the game for Texas, and he’s now hitting .353 for the season. Oklahoma State outhit the Longhorns 10-5.

Lebarron Johnson pitched the first three innings and pitched around five walks to not allow any runs. He allowed two hits with three strikeouts while facing 16 hitters. Charlie Hurley pitched three innings of relief before Zane Morehouse came in for the ninth. Morehouse was tagged with his first loss of the season after allowing two runs on two hits with two walks in one-third of an inning.

On Saturday, Dylan Campbell drove in Texas’ lone run with a triple in the third inning. The Longhorns managed just four hits off Oklahoma State’s starting pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown who was terrific on the hill. He pitched eight innings and struck out 12 with three walks in 31 hitters faced. He allowed three hits and threw 128 pitches. He was a Freshman All-American last year for the Long Beach State Dirtbags.

In the win Friday, Campbell led the 10-hit attack for Texas with three, finishing the game 3-for-5. Guillemette hit a 2-run home run in the third inning for the Longhorns’ first runs of the game, and then Jack O’Dowd followed that with an RBI single.

Jalin Flores connected on a 2-run home run in the fourth inning for the Longhorns, and then Texas held on behind the arm of Lucas Gordon. He pitched seven innings with four strikeouts and a walk in 99 pitches. He scattered seven hits and allowed three runs. Davis Shaw and Morehouse combined to finish the game with Morehouse picking up his fourth save of the season.

Texas (20-9, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) is back home for five of its next six games, including a matchup with Air Force at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Texas and Air Force played in the Austin Regional championship game last year in the NCAA tournament. The Longhorns host Kansas State for a 3-game series beginning Friday before taking a short ride down Interstate 35 to take on Texas State on April 10. The Bobcats will make the return trip to Austin on April 11.