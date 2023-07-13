AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns fans will need to turn the radio dial to find games this upcoming season.

Texas Athletics announced Thursday it will change its flagship radio station to KVET-AM as part of a multi-year partnership with iHeartMedia Austin. Football and men’s basketball games plus other related programming will be broadcast on KVET-AM 1300 The Zone and simulcast on KVET-FM 98.1. Broadcast information for women’s basketball, baseball and softball will be announced later, UT athletics said.

“The move of our network’s flagship radio station to KVET is a huge win for our fans in Austin and Central Texas,” Chris Del Conte, UT’s director of athletics, said. “The powerful signals of AM 1300 The Zone and 98.1 KVET will give our Longhorn faithful access to crystal clear radio game broadcasts from the northern tips of Williamson County down to the southern regions of Caldwell and Hays counties and out east to our friends in Bastrop and west into the beautiful Hill Country.”

Fans will still hear all the play-by-play action from Craig Way as he enters his 23rd year as the Voice of the Longhorns, UT athletics said.

The previous flagship station, KTXX “The Horn” (104.9 FM, 101.9 FM, 1260 AM), posted a statement on Twitter about the switch.

“The HORN, KOKE-FM and Austin Radio Network was fortunate enough to be a partner of University of Texas Athletics since 2015. We enjoyed a long run and were honored to carry the torch! We thank UT, IMG/Learfield Communications and the staff with whom we have become so close.

To our listeners, clients, friends and families, we thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you to the fans for allowing us to do what we love and engage with the best audience, clients and friends in the business! Hook ’em!”

The Longhorn Radio Network can now be found on the iHeartRadio smartphone app in addition to more than 30 statewide affiliates, SiriusXM satellite radio and TexasSports.com.