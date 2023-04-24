AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Texas Longhorns football practice facility will begin construction next year, and fans can also expect a big change to Campbell-Williams Field at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium when the Longhorns officially join the Southeastern Conference.

Renderings of the new facilities were shared on Twitter through the Texas Athletics account and will include both an indoor and outfield practice field, along with a three-lane sprint track, drill space for both offensive and defensive linemen, a hospitality area and parking.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The facility will replace the Frank Denius Fields and “The Bubble,” as the Longhorns’ primary practice area. The facility’s new location will be where UT’s Steve Hicks School of Social Work currently is, along San Jacinto Boulevard and 20th Street adjacent to the Moody Center.

According to 247Sports, the practice facility will cost around $70 million.

New @TexasFootball training facility coming soon to the Forty 🤘#HookEm — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) April 14, 2023

“Through an aggressive and fiscally responsible approach, Texas Athletics plans to continue transforming and reimaging the spaces that serve as training grounds and second homes for our student-athletes, coaches and staff into highly-functional, world-class facilities,” UT athletic director Chris Del Conte said. “Ongoing facility investments will help us further align our physical resources with the world-class expectations that exists for one of the nation’s best departments.”

Once the facility is completed in 2025, players won’t have to ride a bus to get to practice anymore. It’ll be closer to DKR and the newly-renovated south end zone area than Denius Fields, which are at the corner of Dean Keeton Street and Red River Street. Del Conte said it takes players about 45 minutes to get there and get dressed for practice, so they’ll get that time back.

A “recruiting lounge” is also set to be built in the same area behind the south end zone. Del Conte said in February construction on the recruiting lounge will start this summer.

Just in time for the move to the SEC, Campbell-Williams Field won’t be artificial anymore. Del Conte said natural grass will go in, but not until the new facility is complete. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian still wants to use DKR for some practices and grass wouldn’t hold up to both practice and game use.

“It’s a timing issue,” he said. “We all want to go to grass, I can assure you.”