AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the sixth consecutive week, Texas is No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

Despite a 57-7 blowout win over Texas Tech to end the Big 12 Conference regular season and send the Longhorns to the conference title game, voters kept the Longhorns in a spot they’ve been familiar with for almost two months. Ohio State fell out of the unbeaten ranks with a 30-24 loss to Michigan and tumbled four spots to No. 6.

Georgia remained the No. 1 team with Michigan, Washington, Florida State and Oregon each moving up a spot to occupy the top five. Alabama remained No. 8 while Missouri and Penn State each moved up a spot to round out to the top 10.

Oklahoma moved up one spot to No. 12 after beating TCU 69-45 to finish in a second-place tie with Oklahoma State at 7-2 in Big 12 play, but the Cowboys got the nod to face Texas in the title game. By coming back to beat BYU 40-34 in double overtime, Oklahoma State advanced via its Bedlam win over the Sooners. The Cowboys moved up two spots in the poll to No. 19 with the win.

Louisville dropped six spots to No. 15 after losing to Governor’s Cup rivalry game to Kentucky 38-31 and Oregon State also fell six places to No. 21 following a 31-7 Civil War loss to Oregon. The Beavers also lost their head coach Jonathan Smith who took the head coaching job at Michigan State.

A new set of College Football Playoff Committee rankings are due Tuesday, and Texas has been No. 7 in every release. This is the final year of the 4-team playoff field and it will expand to 12 teams next year.