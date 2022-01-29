Texas’ Andrew Jones to donate NIL money to cancer research

Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) drives up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns sixth-year guard Andrew Jones has partnered with the V Foundation to raise money for cancer research.

Jones, a leukemia survivor, will donate 10% of his Name, Image, Likeness earnings to the prominent cancer research foundation, founded by former North Carolina State head coach Jim Valvano. The V Foundation has funded nearly $290 million in cancer research grants nationwide since its start in 1993.

Jones was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018. He underwent immediate treatment at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Following two redshirt seasons as he recovered, Jones fully returned to the Longhorns in November 2019.

Four years later, Jones is using his platform to help others fight against cancer, embodying Valvano’s spirit of never giving up.

“The money donated to the V Foundation played a major part not only in my ability to receive proper treatment but maintain confidence in both my recovery and eventual return to basketball,” Jones said. “To be able to share my story on how this foundation has impacted my life while paying that forward to future families impacted by cancer is an honor. ”