Texas all set to face Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, the cannon will fire for the 117th battle between Texas and Oklahoma, with both teams undefeated so far in Big 12 play.

The two teams play in the Cotton Bowl among a split crowd, which provide a particularly unique experience for the players.

“Coming out of the tunnel, you literally just see one side their color and one side our color,” defensive lineman Keondre Coburn said. “It’s like if you’re on this side, that side is going to hate you and if you’re on that side, this side is going to hate you so, I mean, I’m glad the side I’m on, I’m happy about the side I’m on.”

Defensive lineman Moro Ojomo notes that it’s a happy feeling when he does cross over to the safe haven of the Texas side.

“When the boos turn to cheers, it’s just like, ‘ahhh!’ like it’s great crossing that 50.”

Despite the Sooners dominant run in the Big 12 over recent years, the meeting with Texas has remained competitive.

The last eight meetings have been decided by eight points or less, with last year’s meeting going four overtimes.

“When you’re playing the team over recent history that has won the conference, well here’s an opportunity to see where are we at this point,” head coach Steve Sarkisian explained. “We look forward to the challenge.”

Family ties are usually involved when these two teams meet, and this year’s notable connections come courtesy of Luke Brockermeyer and Casey Thompson.

Both players grew up going to the games sitting on opposite sides, with Brockermeyer, whose father and grandfather were Longhorns, cheering for Texas.

Thompson, who is from Oklahoma, rooted for the Sooners. Although Brockermeyer remained burnt orange through and through, Thompson converted when he committed to Texas in high school.

“Growing up a huge Texas fan and all of that, it was always my dream to come here,” Brockermeyer said. “I don’t know if I could see myself on the other side.”

Thompson, whose father, Charles, quarterbacked the sooners in the late 80’s, says he’s learned plenty from his dad, of what to do, as well as what not to do.

“I’ll just turn on a full game and watch him from start to finish and I’ll literally like write down stuff or take videos and send it to him like, ‘hey you missed this throw,’ (laughs).”

“It’s a dream come true for me to be a part of this tradition of great quarterbacks who have been able to play and start in this game, there have been a lot of great players that you know like I said who made their name in this game and I’m looking to do the same this week.”

The Longhorns are back in the Associated Press poll right in time for the showdown in the Cotton Bowl.

No. 21 Texas will face No. 6 Oklahoma Saturday at 11 a.m. with ESPN’s College GameDay in attendance.