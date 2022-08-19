AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re planning on heading to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium to see the Longhorns take on the Alabama Crimson Tide next month, prepare for a packed stadium.

The Sept. 10 game, with an 11 a.m. kickoff, is the most in-demand game nationwide, according to ticket sales at StubHub.

Tickets for Alabama’s Oct. 8 game against Texas A&M are the third-most sought after, behind Notre Dame vs. Ohio State.

Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns are the third-most in-demand college football team overall, behind Ohio State and Alabama.

The Aggies rank No. 5 overall.

Here’s a look at the 10 most in-demand games overall:

Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns: Sept. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio State Buckeyes: Sept. 3 Texas A&M Aggies at Alabama Crimson Tide: Oct. 8 Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium): Sept. 3 Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes: Nov. 26 Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide: Nov. 26 Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Nov. 5 West Virginia Mountaineers at Pittsburgh Panthers: Sept. 1 Oklahoma Sooners at Nebraska Cornhuskers: Sept. 17 Florida State Seminoles vs. LSU Tigers (at Caesars Superdome): Sept. 4

The rankings are based on StubHub ticket sales for the 2022 season as of Aug. 12.