AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas-Alabama game was one for the record books in more ways than just attendance at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

According to Fox Sports, it was the most streamed football game, college or NFL, in the network’s history. The network’s college football-centric Twitter account posted the news on Sunday.

The game was part of Fox Sports’ Big Noon Saturday feature that included a pregame show broadcast live from outside the stadium, not far from where ESPN College GameDay was broadcasting its show on the LBJ Library lawn.

The game set an attendance record at DKR as 105,213 fans were crammed in, and the Longhorns nearly beat top-ranked Alabama in a 20-19 loss.

It came with a bit of a price, however, as four of the Longhorns’ top players who suffered injuries will be out until they no longer are hurt, according to head coach Steve Sarkisian.

He said in Monday’s press conference that Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, Hudson Card and D’Shawn Jamison are all “day-to-day” with the injuries they picked up. Ewers left the game in the first quarter after getting off to a great start while Card, Ewers’ backup, played through his third-quarter injury. Jamison left the game after trying to make an interception in the second quarter and Robinson played through an upper-body injury.