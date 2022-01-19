TCU’s Gary Patterson to join Longhorns staff, national reports say

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian meets TCU head coach Gary Patterson following Texas’ 32-27 win over TCU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former TCU head football coach Gary Patterson was spotted at Tuesday night’s Texas-Kansas State basketball game wearing a Longhorns pullover. UT Athletics hasn’t made it official, but it appears Patterson is joining Steve Sarkisian’s football staff.

The Patterson-Texas connection has been bouncing around message boards for several weeks. The move was first reported by 247 Sports and ESPN Wednesday.

Patterson will reportedly take an off-the-field role on the staff, working as an assistant to the head coach.

The legendary TCU coach carries significant clout in coaching circles, elevating TCU’s status in college football. Patterson is the Horned Frogs’ all-time winningest head coach with 181 victories over 22 seasons. Patterson was 7-4 against the Longhorns, winning six of his last eight matchups against UT.

TCU and Patterson “parted ways” in October after a 3-5 start to the season.

Patterson is heralded as a great defensive mind, constructing defenses in the 2000s and 2010s to combat the spread offense. Sarkisian’s Longhorns could use some guidance on that side of the ball. Texas finished 100th in total defense during a 5-7 season.

Longhorns Athletics Director Chris Del Conte and Patterson have a long-standing relationship. Del Conte was Patterson’s athletic director at TCU from 2009 to 2017. Patterson was seen sitting in a suite at the Frank Erwin Center Tuesday with Del Conte and others.