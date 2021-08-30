Takeaways from the Texas Longhorns’ week 1 depth chart against Louisiana

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns settled the quarterback position with head coach Steve Sarkisian announcing Hudson Card as the starter for Saturday’s game against Louisiana.

On Monday, Sarkisian divulged the rest of the depth chart for the opener at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Eleven seniors will start for the Longhorns out of the 23 positions listed on the depth chart. Twelve positions are listed on the defense to account for a base defense with three linebackers or a nickel defense with five defensive backs.

Here are the initial takeaways from the Longhorns offense.

Texas Longhorns depth chart for week one against Louisiana (Texas Athletics)

What to make of the Longhorns offense?

Three freshmen, either true or redshirt, will join the huddle for the Longhorns’ first offensive snaps. Card , wide receiver Xavier Worthy and center Jake Majors .

, wide receiver and center . Casey Thompson is listed as Card’s backup. However, Sarkisian said Monday Thompson will play Saturday against Louisiana. Sarkisian didn’t say how much Thompson would play.

is listed as backup. However, Sarkisian said Monday Thompson will play Saturday against Louisiana. Sarkisian didn’t say how much Thompson would play. Worthy has impressed during the first preseason camp of his college career. The California native is expected to turn heads with his playmaking. Joshua Moore and Jordan Whittington will make up the rest of the starting receiving corps.

has impressed during the first preseason camp of his college career. The California native is expected to turn heads with his playmaking. and will make up the rest of the starting receiving corps. No real surprises from the running back room. Bijan Robinson , Roschon Johnson and Alabama transfer Keilan Robinson make up the strongest unit on the team. Freshman Jonathon Brooks is listed fourth.

, and Alabama transfer make up the strongest unit on the team. Freshman is listed fourth. The offensive line features experience, but is certainly the largest concern for the unit. Sarkisian said Monday the unit has improved over preseason camp. We’ll find out how much over the season. Team leader Derek Kerstetter and Junior Angilau anchor the right side of the line with redshirt freshman Majors winning the battle at center. On the left, a pair of experience Longhorns are tasked with protecting Card (or Thompson’s) blindside. Junior Christian Jones starts at tackle and Denzel Okafor starts at left guard.

What to make of the Longhorns defense?

An experienced defense adds even more seniority with graduate transfers. Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski normally operates with three down lineman. Juniors Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn will fill the middle. Senior Jacoby Jones is listed at end/jack with Bastrop product Alfred Collins at backup.

and will fill the middle. Senior is listed at end/jack with Bastrop product Alfred Collins at backup. Senior pass rusher DeMarvion Overshown will be operating out of the weak side linebacker position.

will be operating out of the weak side linebacker position. LSU graduate transfer Ray Thornton and Notre Dame transfer Ovie Oghoufo are listed at the end/buck and strong side linebacker positions

and Notre Dame transfer are listed at the end/buck and strong side linebacker positions Preferred walk-on Luke Brockermeyer , who is the son of former Longhorn offensive lineman Blake Brockermeyer, gets the nod at middle linebacker.

, who is the son of former Longhorn offensive lineman Blake Brockermeyer, gets the nod at middle linebacker. Five seniors take up the five defensive back positions. D’Shawn Jamison and Josh Thompson listed at cornerback. B.J. Foster is at boundary safety and Brenden Schooler takes the field safety spot. Anthony Cook starts in the STAR position — the nickel position handling linebacker and secondary duties.

What about special teams?

Cameron Dicker returns for another year at kicker. He’s also taking on punting duties as the starter. Starting quarterback Hudson Card will be the holder on kicks. D’Shawn Jamison will look for more highlight reel plays as a kick and punt returner. Roschon Johnson is also on kick return duty.