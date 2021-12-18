Texas women’s basketball coach looks to Twitter for game after COVID-19 cancels Arizona matchup

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer reacts after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Texas won 64-61. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer is turning to Twitter in hopes of finding a game on short notice.

No. 11 Texas was scheduled to play against No. 4 Arizona Sunday in the Coast to Coast Challenge in Las Vegas, but the game was canceled Saturday due to COVID-19 issues within the Arizona program.

Schaefer put out the open request Saturday night, writing “I know it’s late but it’s an opportunity.”

“Does anyone want to play us at 2:30 tomorrow on ESPN in the T-Mobile Arena here in Las Vegas? Give me a call or DM me back,” Schaefer wrote.

According to UT Athletics, the Coast to Coast Challenge is also trying to find a replacement opponent.

Does anyone want to play us at 2:30 tomorrow on ESPN in the T-Mobile Arena here in Las Vegas? We need an opponent as Arizona is in Covid protocol. I know it’s late but it’s an opportunity. Give me a call or DM me back. — Vic Schaefer (@CoachVic_UT) December 19, 2021

This happened on the men’s side with Kentucky being tapped as a replacement opponent for North Carolina after the Tar Heels’ original opponent, UCLA, had to cancel due to COVID issues.

Texas is currently 7-1 overall — its next scheduled game is Wednesday at Princeton. Tipoff for that matchup is set for 11 a.m. CT.