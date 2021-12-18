Texas women’s basketball coach looks to Twitter for game after COVID-19 cancels Arizona matchup

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer is turning to Twitter in hopes of finding a game on short notice.
No. 11 Texas was scheduled to play against No. 4 Arizona Sunday in the Coast to Coast Challenge in Las Vegas, but the game was canceled Saturday due to COVID-19 issues within the Arizona program.
Schaefer put out the open request Saturday night, writing “I know it’s late but it’s an opportunity.”
“Does anyone want to play us at 2:30 tomorrow on ESPN in the T-Mobile Arena here in Las Vegas? Give me a call or DM me back,” Schaefer wrote.
According to UT Athletics, the Coast to Coast Challenge is also trying to find a replacement opponent.
This happened on the men’s side with Kentucky being tapped as a replacement opponent for North Carolina after the Tar Heels’ original opponent, UCLA, had to cancel due to COVID issues.
Texas is currently 7-1 overall — its next scheduled game is Wednesday at Princeton. Tipoff for that matchup is set for 11 a.m. CT.