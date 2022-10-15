AUSTIN (KXAN) — It took some time for the Texas Longhorns to find some consistency on offense, but the No. 22 Longhorns lead Iowa State 14-7 at halftime at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Iowa State came into the game allowing 13.87 points per game, No. 8 in the country, and their stout defense gave the Longhorns fit for most of the first half. Texas scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard pass from Quinn Ewers to Jordan Whittington, capping off a 9-play, 80-yard drive that lasted 3:28.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Ewers also threw a touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy midway through the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7. Texas was sluggish out of the game, but ended up outgaining the Cyclones 186-174 in the first half.

The Cyclones are controlling the ball, which is a big part of their offense, but the Texas defense is also playing a nice game. Jaylan Ford came up with the big play with an interception in the end zone to stop an Iowa State red zone attempt with 9:08 left in the second quarter. The Cyclones have had the ball for 3:40 longer than the Longhorns, 16:50 to 13:10.

Live updates

Halftime: Longhorns 14, Cyclones 7. Iowa State’s defense definitely gave the Longhorns problems in the first half, but the late touchdown and the Horns getting the ball back to start the second half could be a big swing.

0:13 2Q: Touchdown Texas – Ewers finds Jordan Whittington for a 5-yard score. PAT good. 9 plays, 80 yards, 3:28. Longhorns 14, Cyclones 7

0:26 2Q: A laser from Ewers deep over the middle to Robinson. It’s a gain of 26 down to the ISU 5. Cyclones use their last timeout of the half.

3:31 2Q: Bijan Robinson breaks off his longest run of the game for 25 yards. He now has 52 rushing yards on 9 carries.

5:48 2Q: Touchdown Texas – Ewers places the pass perfectly to Xavier Worthy in the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown. PAT good. 9 plays, 80 yards, 3:20. Finally, a touchdown. Cyclones 7, Longhorns 7

8:17 2Q: Ewers fires a pass on 3rd-and-8 to JT Sanders for 13 yards, and then ISU gets hit with a roughing the passer penalty. Horns have it at midfield

9:08 2Q: On 3rd-and-6 from the 7-yard line, Dekkers throws an interception to Jaylan Ford in the end zone. Maybe that’s the play the Horns need to get things going. Texas takes over on the 20

11:27 2Q: Texas appeared to have stopped Iowa State on 3rd down, but D’Shawn Jamison was lined up in the neutral zone, officials say. Penalty yardage results in the 1st down for Iowa State on the Texas 18.

13:00 2Q: Texas DB Ryan Watts injured on the field. He took a big hit on his shoulder making that tackle. Medical staff out having a look at it

13:36 2Q: Ewers throws incomplete on 4th and 3 from the ISU 41, Longhorns turn it over. He had Casey Cain open, but threw it to the outside when Cain went to the inside.

End 1Q: Cyclones 7, Longhorns 0. Texas with the ball 2nd and 16 on their own 46 after a 6-yard loss on a pass to Bijan Robinson. Texas with 27 yards of offense in 1Q.

0:57 1Q: Touchdown Iowa State – Dekkers hits Jaylin Noel on a slant for a 5-yard TD. PAT good. 11 plays, 84 yards, 5:28. Cyclones 7, Longhorns 0

2:44 1Q: Horns jump offside on 3rd-and-1, Cyclones get a new set of downs on the Texas 5-yard line. This season, Texas has allowed a red zone score about 79% of the time, which is top-50 in the country

3:53 1Q: Cyclones convert a 3rd-and-9 with an 11-yard pass to Dimitri Stanley. That’s their 1st conversion on 3rd down today

6:25 1Q: The first two drives by Texas haven’t been good. Ewers completed a couple of passes, but then tried to throw a screen pass away and threw it backward. Needless to say, Texas had to punt again and Iowa State takes over on its own 16. Teams have combined for 25 total yards on first two drives.

9:41 1Q: Iowa State lines up to go for it, but perhaps was just trying to coax the Longhorns into an offsides penalty. Horns didn’t bite and Cyclones take a delay penalty, then punt. UT takes over on its own 41

11:35 1Q: And the Longhorns can’t do anything with the blocked punt. Bert Auburn misses from 39 yards and the big play on special teams is wasted. Ouch. Cyclones take over on their one 21. Brutal.

12:38 1Q: Texas’ Keilan Robinson blocks the Iowa State punt and the ball squirts around and finally someone falls on it. Longhorns take over on the ISU 21-yard line

15:00 1Q: Texas wins the coin toss and will defer its choice to the second half. Iowa State will receive the opening kick.