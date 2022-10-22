STILLWATER, Okla. (KXAN) — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will play against No. 20 Texas on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Sanders has been dealing with a shoulder injury that hampered him in the Pokes’ 43-40 double-overtime loss to TCU last week, but after the game head coach Mike Gundy insisted Sanders was fine and “played pretty good.”

Rumors swirled that he wouldn’t play or would be limited, but he reportedly practiced this week and will take the field against the Longhorns.

The Cowboys are No. 4 in the country in scoring offense, averaging 45.3 points per game, and No. 6 red zone offensive efficiency, scoring 96% of the time.

A win for the Longhorns not only puts them in a good position to make a run at the Big 12 Conference championship game, but it will also make them bowl-eligible. At 5-7 last season, the Longhorns were not able to play in a postseason game.

Live updates

4:20 2Q: Ewers throws a laser over the middle to JT Sanders for another 3rd down conversion. This was right after Ewers threw a bad pass intended for Worthy that was almost picked off

5:15 2Q: Texas DB Ryan Watts makes a huge play and picks off Sanders in the end zone. Everything was going OKST’s way on that drive and Watts shut it down. Texas to take over on its own 20

8:04 2Q: Bert Auburn knocks a 38-yard field goal through. Longhorns 24, Cowboys 17

8:47 2Q: Penalties are killing Texas right now. Another false start penalty gives the Horns 60 penalty yards on 8 flags.

11:16 2Q: Richardson is untouched on the short TD run. PAT good. 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:12. Longhorns 21, Cowboys 17

12:26 2Q: Sanders goes down to slide and Anthony Cook gets called for unnecessary roughness with the hit as Sanders gets down. Officials review for targeting and they say it’s not. Break for Texas to keep Cook in the game.

13:29 2Q: Bijan Robinson does it again, this time with a 41-yard reception for the TD. Complete breakdown in OKST’s coverage and he was so wide open that he looked sort of confused going into the end zone. PAT good. Longhorns 21, Cowboys 10

14:06 2Q: Morice Blackwell blocks the OKST punt and Anthony Cook jumps on it and the Longhorns take over on the OKST 42-yard line

End 1Q: Longhorns 14, Cowboys 10. OKST has it 2nd-and-9 on their own 29 to start the 2Q

2:10 1Q: Texas is now 0-for-4 on 3rd down after three incompletions where it didn’t appear Ewers and the wideouts were exactly in sync. Texas punts and pins OKST on their own 8-yard line

4:21 1Q: Really great play call there. Ewers swings it out to Worthy on a misdirection-type pass for a 12-yard TD. Worthy had it in open space and made one guy miss. 4 plays, 52 yards, 1:51. PAT good. Longhorns 14, Cowboys 10

6:12 1Q: OKST punts and Xavier Worthy returns it to the Texas 48-yard line. Nice return there by Worthy

7:07 1Q: The miscue ends up not hurting the Cowboys as they stuff the Longhorns on 4th down. Taylor makes another big play for the Cowboys on defense. OKST takes over on their own 28-yard line

8:37 1Q: Officials rule that the Texas punt hit the Oklahoma State punt returner, but reviewing the replay, the call stands. Texas gets a break and takes over at the Cowboys’ 35-yard line

9:39 1Q: Dominic Richardson with a 4-yard TD run for the Cowboys. A 40-yard pass from Sanders to Bryson Green, plus a couple of penalties, set it up. 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:22. PAT good. Cowboys 10, Longhorns 7

10:42 1Q: Texas DB D’Shawn Jamison gets beat to the inside and Sanders finds Bryson Green for a 40-yard gain.

12:01 1Q: Bijan Robinson showed a little bit of everything on that 42-yard touchdown run. His lateral quickness while navigating the first level, and then running away from everyone once he got to the second level. 4 plays, 71 yards, 1:14. PAT good. Longhorns 7, Cowboys 3

13:21 1Q: OKST’s Tanner Brown hits a 48-yard field goal to open the scoring. The Texas defense was great on that drive and actually made the Cowboys go backward for two yards before the field goal try. Cowboys 3, Longhorns 0

14:31 1Q: On 3rd-and-6, Quinn Ewers throws an interception to OKST’s Jason Taylor. It’s Ewers’ third interception of the season. Cowboys take over on the Longhorns’ 28-yard line

15:00 1Q: Oklahoma State wins the coin toss and defers its choice to the second half. Texas receives the opening kick