Scouting the opponent: What to know about TCU football

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are feeling good after a record-setting performance against Texas Tech last week. Texas dropped 70 on the Red Raiders for its highest point total since the national championship season in 2005.

Casey Thompson has seized the moment as the starting quarterback. Granted it came against Rice and Texas Tech’s defense, but Thompson has been an elite passer. He has eight incompletions over the last two games and seven passing touchdowns.

The challenge will be tougher this week at TCU. Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs are always ready to play the Longhorns — it doesn’t matter what the win-loss record is.

Texas and TCU will kick off at 11 a.m. in Fort Worth Saturday. Here’s what to know about this year’s Horned Frogs.

Key players to know for TCU

TCU quarterback Max Duggan knows how to hit the Longhorns defense where it hurts. Duggan’s two rushing touchdowns beat Texas last year. In 2019, Duggan went deep often, gashing the Texas secondary for two passing touchdowns. TCU will definitely try to test the Texas defense, using Duggan again this year. The junior quarterback has 31 carries this season. If he’s not running the ball, Zach Evans is.

Evans was one of the top running backs in the 2020 recruiting class and is proving to be one of the best running backs in college this year. Evans has 387 total yards of offense and two touchdowns over the last two games. He’s averaging 7.1 yards a carry this season.

Overall, TCU’s defense has struggled stopping the run. The Horned Frogs’ pass rush is led by a Central Texas standout. Manor High School’s Ochaun Mathis is coming off a nine-sack sophomore season in 2020. The defensive end has one sack this season through the first three games.

TCU’s 2021 results

vs. Duquesne | Win 45-3 | TCU opened the season with a comfortable win over the FCS team.

| TCU opened the season with a comfortable win over the FCS team. vs. California | Win 34-32 | TCU rallied from a fourth quarter deficit and held off Cal’s two-point attempt with four minutes left for the two-point win.

| TCU rallied from a fourth quarter deficit and held off Cal’s two-point attempt with four minutes left for the two-point win. vs. SMU | Loss 42-34 | Tied at halftime, SMU separated in the second half with three touchdowns. SMU took a 42-27 lead early in the fourth quarter and stopped TCU’s attempt at a comeback.

Texas-TCU series history

Texas owns the series win-loss record 63-27-1, but the last decade tells a much different story. The Longhorns have only won two of the last nine meetings against the Horned Frogs. Additionally, TCU has won three straight in Fort Worth. The Longhorns’ last win in Fort Worth was 2013.