AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian stopped short of saying Quinn Ewers would definitely play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday, but about a month after a collarbone injury knocked him out of the Alabama game, it sure sounds like he’s going to get on the field.

Sarkisian said both Ewers and Hudson Card, who has led the Longhorns since the first quarter of the Sept. 10 home game against the Crimson Tide, are “as healthy as they’ve been in about a month.”

“Both guys have prepared very well,” Sarkisian said during his media availability Thursday. “Both had a really good week of preparation … Quinn has had to do it from a rehab perspective off the field and Hudson has been able to play through his injury. We’re very confident with both guys going into Saturday.”

Ewers was on his way to potentially a huge game until a hit by Alabama’s Dallas Turner caused the collarbone injury to his non-throwing side. To that point, the right-handed Ewers completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards and had the Longhorns offense rolling against the Crimson Tide.

During Ewers’ absence, Card has thrown for 923 yards with six touchdowns, leading the Longhorns to a 2-1 record following the 20-19 loss to Alabama.

In a report Thursday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel said that Ewers will start against the Sooners, citing multiple sources. Ewers has dressed for all the games and warmed up, but never saw action. In the weeks leading up to now, Sarkisian said Ewers has kept progressing as he returned to health and has been “day-to-day” since the injury happened.

“Quinn is a very even-keel guy and isn’t overly emotional,” Sarkisian said. “I give him a lot of credit throughout this process of staying engaged. We’ve been pushing him for the last month, and in that aspect of it, it has been good for him because he’s made really good progress, not only for his health but schematically as well.”

It’ll be a huge stage for Ewers to return to action if he takes the first snap Saturday at the Cotton Bowl. The 118th edition of the Red River Showdown is the first time neither team has been in the Associated Press Top 25 since 1998 and both are looking to get a foothold early in Big 12 Conference play.

Texas is coming off a 38-20 win over West Virginia last week, drawing the all-time series with the Mountaineers even at 6-6. Card threw for a career-high 303 yards and Bijan Robinson rushed for 101 yards in the win.

Oklahoma got pounded by TCU 55-24 last week and lost its starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel to a concussion. He has reportedly been in concussion protocol and his status for Saturday is still uncertain. Davis Beville filled in for the Sooners and the Horned Frogs’ defense beat him up, too. He was sacked three times and finished with 50 yards on 7 of 16 passing. TCU rolled up 668 yards of total offense against the Sooners’ defense, as well.