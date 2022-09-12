AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said everyone who picked up injuries in the Alabama game, including first-string quarterback Quinn Ewers and running back Bijan Robinson, are all “day-to-day.”

During his Monday press conference, Sarkisian also included quarterback Hudson Card and defensive back D’Shawn Jamison in the group of injured players.

“I really don’t know, we’re going to have to monitor them every morning to see where they are at,” Sarkisian said. “The beauty of it for all four of these guys, it’s nothing structural. It’s not surgery-driven, it’s not broken, it’s not ligament damage. The point being, we got to monitor them day-to-day and see who we can get back when.”

When asked who took the first-string quarterback snaps in practice, Sarkisian said, “that’s for me.”

Ewers left his feet to throw a pass in the first quarter of the game, and right after he let go of it, Alabama’s Dallas Turner tackled him and drove him into the turf. Turner was called for roughing the passer on the play, and after the play was over, Ewers laid on Campbell-Williams Field and the record crowd of 105,213 went silent.

Until that point, Ewers was on his way to a tremendous ballgame. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards and looked comfortable against the Crimson Tide, one of the best defensive teams in the county.

Two national media reports on Ewers’ injury came on Sunday, and both were contrary to what Sarkisian said Monday.

Pete Thamel with ESPN reported that Ewers suffered a sternoclavicular sprain, which is an injury of the joint where the collarbone meets the sternum, and would be out for 4-6 weeks.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic said the timetable for Ewers’ return was 2-3 weeks. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters in the press conference Saturday following the 20-19 loss to Alabama he wouldn’t know how long Ewers would be out until MRI results came back.

Card suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of the game but was able to play through it. If both Ewers and Card can’t go on Saturday against UTSA, all signs point to Charles Wright getting the start. Sarkisian said Wright would have “been the next man up,” had Card been sidelined. When asked about the progress Maalik Murphy has been making at quarterback, Sarkisian said “he’s not healthy.”

Wright, like Card, is from Austin. Wright is a second-year quarterback who went to Austin High School and has “made leaps and bounds from a year ago this time as a true freshman,” and “has a good grasp of the offense.”

Robinson suffered an upper-body injury during the game and is reportedly going to have an MRI to see how bad it is. Jamison injured his ankle trying to make an interception in the second quarter of the game and didn’t return.