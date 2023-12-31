AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s almost here.

After a month of recruiting, practicing, visiting family for the holidays and game planning, the Sugar Bowl kicks off Monday night with Washington and Texas squaring off in a College Football Playoff semifinal for a spot in the national championship.

It seems like ages ago when the Longhorns whipped Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Conference championship game and the Huskies beat rival Oregon for a second time this season to win the Pac-12, and both coaches are ready to get back under the lights.

“This has been a lot this month, so it’s finally fun to be a day away from the ballgame,” Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said Sunday morning. “I know our players are excited to play in the game and they’re looking forward to it. They feel like they’ve earned the opportunity to be in this position.”

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer said his players are enjoying the moment. and he and Sarkisian spoke before the press conference about the hectic month leading up to the game.

“We’re looking forward to a great battle,” DeBoer said. “It’s certainly going to be a challenge.”

It’s well-known how great the Huskies have been throwing the ball with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the stable of receivers surrounding him, but to say their offense is one-dimensional would simply not be true. Dillon Johnson, a Mississippi State transfer, has rushed for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and could be a factor even against the stout Texas front. It will be an interesting watch to see when the Huskies decide to try the ground game.

“This is a physical team,” Sarkisian said about the Huskies. “Naturally, they’re a big-play, explosive offense, so how do we try to minimize those to the best of our ability?”

Washington’s offensive line was named the Joe Moore Award winner, given to the top offensive line in college football, and that’s not just because they pass block well. It’s a well-rounded offense even if they choose to throw it more often.

“They have excellent schemes and they tax you in a lot of ways,” Sarkisian said of the Huskies offense, “from the run game to the precision-passing game to play-action passes down the field to trick plays. That’s the sign of a really good coach that he’s got versatility to their scheme. They keep you on your toes and you have to defend all of that.”

The game is scheduled to kick around 7:45 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN.