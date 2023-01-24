AUSTIN (KXAN) — Duncanville star forward and Texas Longhorns recruit Ron Holland was named to the West roster for the McDonald’s All-American high school basketball game.

Both rosters were announced Tuesday and Holland is the lone Longhorns recruit to make either West or East team. Kentucky has five recruits scattered throughout both teams and Duke has three. For Big 12 schools, Baylor recruit Ja’Kobe Walter, Oklahoma State recruit Brandon Garrison and Iowa State recruit Omaha Biliew are all on the West roster with Holland. Kansas recruit Elmarko Jackson is on the East roster.

Holland is tabbed as a 5-star recruit by 247Sports.com and ranked as the No. 6 recruit in the country and best at the power forward position. He was in Moody Center to see the Longhorns come from behind to beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 72-70 on Jan. 14.

Holland and AJ Johnson have signed letters of intent to play for the Longhorns next season so far. The regular period for NCAA Division I basketball programs to sign players to letters of intent for next season begins April 12 and runs through May 17.

Madison Booker, a Texas Longhorns women’s basketball recruit from Germantown High School in Ridgeland, Mississippi, made the West team for the girls game. Both girls and boys All-America games will be March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.