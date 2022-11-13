AUSTIN (KXAN) — They’re in, they’re out, they’re back in and now they’re out again.

The Texas Longhorns have been bouncing in and out of both the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and the USA Today Coaches Poll, and following the 17-10 loss to TCU at home on Saturday, they’re on the outside once again.

The Longhorns dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll from the No. 18 spot but still received votes, sitting two spots below the top-25 mark. In the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Longhorns also fell out of the top 25 after being No. 18 last week. They are just one spot out of the rankings in the coaches poll.

As far as the AP Top 25 goes, Texas is back where it started in regard to its ranking. They began the season two spots outside the rankings and peaked last week with its No. 18 ranking. They have two regular season games remaining against Kansas and Baylor and are bowl-eligible, so the Longhorns should pick up a postseason game sometime in December.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

In the coaches poll, Texas began the season as the No. 18 team and just fell from that spot in this week’s release.

TCU held at No. 4 in both polls following the win. They clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game with the victory and stayed undefeated at 10-0. Kansas State is No. 19 in the AP Top 25 and Oklahoma State climbed back in the rankings to No. 24.

Washington moved up nine spots to No. 15 after its 37-34 upset win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The Ducks fell six spots to No. 12 after the loss and essentially lost any chance of making it to the CFP semifinals.