Editor’s Note: The video above is from KXAN’s coverage of Texas in the NCAA Tournament.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interim head coach, no longer.

After leading the Texas Longhorns to their first Elite Eight since 2008, Rodney Terry is now the permanent head coach, according to multiple sources. KXAN is working to confirm the hiring with Texas Athletics and when they’ll officially announce it.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Terry’s contract is for five years and he’ll earn $3 million per year.

Terry, who began the year in his second season as associate head coach, was named the acting head coach following Chris Beard’s arrest and suspension Dec. 12, 2022 after he was charged with felony domestic violence. He was elevated to interim head coach when the university fired Beard on Jan. 5, and he was given a pay raise from $500,000 to $1.2 million in February.

The charge against Beard was dropped by Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza, and Beard was hired as the head coach at Ole Miss on March 13.

The Longhorns finished the season 29-9, 22-8 with Terry as the acting and interim head coach, and won the Big 12 Conference tournament after finishing a game behind Kansas for the regular season title.

Following the loss, Terry delivered emotional comments during the postgame press conference, speaking candidly about the team and his feelings about the program.

Terry is the program’s third head coach since the 2015-16 season. Shaka Smart coached for six seasons before leaving for Marquette following the 2020-21 season, and then Beard took over last season after leaving Texas Tech. Before Smart, Rick Barnes was the head coach for 16 seasons and he took over for Tom Penders who had been at Texas for 10 seasons.