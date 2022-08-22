AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Texas Longhorns were named Monday to the Associated Press Preseason All-American team, the AP announced Monday.

Junior running back Bijan Robinson, coming off an injury-shortened season when he ran for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games, was named to the first team.

Robinson has received a boatload of preseason awards and has been included on several national award watch lists already. Athlon Sports, CBS Sports, Phil Steele, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation all tabbed Robinson as a first-team preseason All-American. He’s also on watch lists for the Doak Walker and Maxwell awards, along with the Wuerffel Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy was named to the second team after one of the best freshman seasons in Longhorns history last year. He caught 62 passes for 981 yards and 12 TDs and was the first-ever UT wideout to be named to the Big 12 Conference first team. He was named a freshman All-American by the AP last season.

Worthy has been named a second-team preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation, as well. He’s on watch lists for the Maxwell and Biletnikoff awards, along with the Walter Camp Player of the Year.