Reports: Texas receivers coach Andre Coleman won’t return to Longhorns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns wide receivers coach Andre Coleman’s tenure at Texas is over after three seasons in Austin, according to The Football Brainiacs and Chip Brown of 247 Sports.

Coleman was an analyst on Tom Herman’s 2019 staff before taking over as receivers coach before the 2020 season. The former Kansas State receiver came to the Longhorns after six seasons at his alma mater.

Steve Sarkisian kept Coleman on staff during his first season with the Longhorns, but the Texas head coach appears ready to move in a different direction after a string of disappointing recruiting results. The Longhorns added Brenen Thompson during the early signing period, but missed out on two prospects who were previously committed to UT.

Top 10 national prospect Evan Stewart chose Texas A&M over Texas. Armani Winfield decommitted from the Longhorns during the Kansas State game, and signed with Baylor on Wednesday.

Sarkisian announced Tashard Choice will take over running backs coach responsibilities after Stan Drayton’s departure for Temple.

Drayton was hired as Temple’s head coach Wednesday, joining former Texas senior associate athletic director Arthur Johnson. Johnson was hired as Temple’s athletics director in October.

“We’re thrilled to have Tashard joining our staff,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. “He’s a high energy guy who brings a ton of passion and expertise to the job. Tashard absolutely checks all the boxes as a tremendous on-field coach, outstanding recruiter and as a guy that will be a great mentor and leader of men in our program. Not only has he done it at the highest level as a player, he’s put in the work as a coach and is really highly-regarded at that, too. The more I talked to him, the more I learned how deeply he cares about Texas, and his experience, knowledge and love for our great state is invaluable. I’m so excited to have him on board, looking forward to getting him started and fired up that he’s a part of our Longhorn family.”