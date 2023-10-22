AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple reports Sunday night said Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a sprained shoulder in the Longhorns’ 31-24 win Saturday over Houston.

Rivals site Orangebloods.com and ESPN’s Pete Thamel report that Ewers suffered a grade 2 sprain of the AC joint in his right shoulder, his throwing side. The injury shouldn’t be season-ending but he’s expected to miss some time. A timetable for his return isn’t yet known, the report said.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is scheduled to have his weekly press conference with media members at 11 a.m. Monday and more information could be available then. Last season against Alabama in a 20-19 home loss, Ewers sprained his SC joint on his non-throwing side. That’s where the sternum and clavicle meet. He was out for three games with that injury.

Ewers was hit hard by Houston’s David Ugwoegbu near the end of the third quarter after a scramble. Ewers tried to play through the injury and threw two incomplete passes before the end of the frame. Maalik Murphy entered the game and played the entire fourth quarter, completing 1 of 2 passes for seven yards.

After the game, Sarkisian said, “the team has a lot of confidence in Maalik.”

“In the end, I’m hopeful Quinn can go, but we’ve got two quality players in that position who have a great supporting cast around them,” he said. “We’ll devise a plan for whoever the quarterback is for the next ballgame.”

Arch Manning would become the backup if Murphy is thrust into the starting job while Ewers recovers. Murphy has played in four games this season, going 4-for-8 with 47 yards. Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, has yet to take a snap this season.