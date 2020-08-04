Big 12 football to play full conference schedule and ‘plus-1’ game in 2020

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 21: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a missed field goal by the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The last of the “Power 5” dominoes to fall in college football — the Big 12 announced it will play a 10-game football schedule for the upcoming 2020 season.

The 10-team league will play its customary nine-game, conference schedule and one non-conference game to ideally complete an unprecedented season, the Big 12 Board of Directors and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby decided on Monday night.

The conference says dates will be determined in the coming weeks with an anticipated start time of mid to late September. The non-conference game would be played prior to the start of the conference schedule.

First reported by Nicole Auerbach and Max Olson of The Athletic, the non-conference game must be a home game for the Big 12 team.

This schedule also gives the conference flexibility to move back the Big 12 Championship game to Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” said Commissioner Bowlsby. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

The Big 12’s decision was essentially crafted by the earlier moves of the other power conferences.

The Big Ten and Pac 12 decided in early July that it would shift to a conference-only schedule. The SEC moved to a 10-game conference only schedule last week, eliminating Texas and LSU’s rematch set for Baton Rouge and several other Big 12-SEC showdowns. The ACC, along with Notre Dame, announced it will play an 11-game schedule with one non-conference game.

With the other conferences decisions and cancellations, most Big 12 football programs were already down to 11 games for the 2020 season before the board of directors met on Monday.

Following the cancellation of the LSU match-up, Texas’ remaining non-conference games are against South Florida and UTEP. There was no word from UT on Monday night on which game will serve as the Longhorns’ “plus-one” for the 2020 season.

Under the current schedule, Texas is expected to open preseason practice on Friday in preparation for the season.