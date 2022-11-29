AUSTIN(KXAN) — Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card will enter the transfer portal, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Tuesday. The Lake Travis High School graduate will have three years of eligibility.

Card took over this season when Quinn Ewers went down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter of the Alabama game.

Card was 2-1 as a starter, leading Texas to wins over UTSA and West Virginia when he threw for a career-high 303 yards and three touchdowns. This season, he passed for 928 yards with six touchdown passes and one interception.

Card won the starting job in 2021 but was replaced by Casey Thompson after UT’s loss at Arkansas in the second game of the season. For the year, Card passed for 590 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Other Longhorns entering the transfer portal

Several other Longhorns announced on social media their intentions to enter the transfer portal, including offensive lineman Andrej Karic. Karic was also used as an extra tight end throughout this season.

Troy Omeire came to Texas as a highly-recruited wide receiver out of Fort Bend Austin High School in Houston, but missed the 2020 and 2021 season with knee injuries. Omeire played in four games this season, catching his only pass in the opener against Louisiana-Monroe.

On the defensive side, cornerbacks J.D. Coffey and Jamier Johnson announced their intention to enter the portal, along with linebacker DJ Harris and defensive lineman Prince Dorbah.

Players can officially enter the transfer portal on Monday, Dec. 5. The portal window lasts 45 days. The new NCAA rule allows two portal windows throughout the year.