Red River Showdown set for 11 a.m. kickoff at Cotton Bowl

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Longhorns and Sooners will take their customary spot in the Cotton Bowl for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday, Oct. 9 in the Red River Showdown, the schools and television networks announced Monday.

ABC will televise the 117th meeting between Texas and OU.

This will be Texas’ third straight 11 a.m. kickoff of the season following up 11 a.m. games against Texas Tech and TCU.

Texas and OU have played at a neutral site in Dallas 94 times over the history of the rivalry. The State Fair of Texas began hosting the game in 1929.

For the past two decades, Oklahoma has mostly controlled the rivalry winning 15 out of 22 meetings since 2000. The Longhorns have beaten the Sooners only once since 2016.

Oklahoma is ranked No. 6 in the latest Associated Press poll. Texas is the top team in the “receiving votes” category of this week’s poll. This week, the Sooners travel to Kansas State for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Manhattan, Kansas. The Longhorns face TCU in Fort Worth at 11 a.m.