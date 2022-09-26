AUSTIN (KXAN) — Time to get up and at ’em for the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl.

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will add another chapter to their storied rivalry at 11 a.m., Oct. 8 from the Texas State Fair in Dallas. The game will air on ABC.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series 62-50-5, and this year’s game will be the 118th meeting between the programs. The series began in 1900 and moved to Dallas in 1912. It has been part of the Texas State Fair festivities since 1929. The game will be at a neutral site in Dallas for the 90th time.

Last season, the Sooners won a wild one 55-48 and overcame a 38-20 Texas lead to do it. Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks scored on a 33-yard run with 10 seconds left in the game to give the Sooners the win.

Before one of the country’s most bitter rivalries kicks off, the Longhorns host West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. That game will be broadcast on FS1.