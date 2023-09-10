AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers earned national recognition after helping lead the Longhorns to a 34-24 win over Alabama on Saturday.

Ewers was named the Walter Camp Foundation Offensive Player of the Week, the organization announced Sunday. He’s the ninth Texas player to be honored with the weekly award since 2004.

Ewers completed 24 of 38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the fourth quarter, to vault Texas into the national spotlight and snap Alabama’s 21-game home winning streak.

Bijan Robinson was the last Longhorn to win the award in 2021. Colt McCoy won the award six times spanning the 2006-09 seasons.

The win at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa was the first nonconference road win over an AP top-3 team in Texas program history.