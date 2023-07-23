AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pair of Texas football stars were out sharing their knowledge and perhaps helping develop the next generation of Longhorns on Saturday.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders held a youth football camp at Hill Country Middle School for boys and girls ages 8-16 years old, and the DFW duo are building on a relationship they’ve had since high school.

“We grew up in the DFW area and for our relationship to keep growing the more we play together, it’s cool to see.” Ewers said. “These relationships you build through football are for a lifetime. I can lean on JT, and he can lean on me, and that goes for the whole team.”

Sanders, a sophomore who was third on the team with 613 receiving yards last season, said the entire team “leveled up” this season.

“We’ve been close since high school, but this year he leveled up, and I leveled up and the whole team did just because he did. He got closer with the whole team, and that’s a great thing, for sure.”

Ewers went to high school at Southlake Carroll and Sanders went to Denton Ryan on the north side of the metroplex.

At Big 12 Media Days earlier in July, Ewers was candid about how he dealt with adversity last season and how it made him not only a better football player, but also a better leader.

“I’m not going to say I’m glad I went through it, but it’s good that I did because it showed me what I need to be for this team and for myself,” he said.