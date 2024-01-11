AUSTIN (KXAN) — He made it official Thursday morning. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will return for his junior season.

Ewers, eligible for the NFL Draft at the end of this season, released a video via social media that, after a series of acknowledgments, simply ended, “I’m coming back.”

“God has shown me who I truly am the past two years that I’ve been here,” he said. “Through the ups and downs, these fans and the university have always had my back.”

Leading up to the Sugar Bowl, Ewers said he hadn’t decided on whether or not he’d return, refueling some speculation that came earlier in the season. Still, after the loss to Washington, it certainly sounded like he made up his mind and would return.

Ewers is one of a handful of players who made announcements about returning to the team this offseason. Jake Majors, the Longhorns’ 3-year starter at center, said he’ll return for another year, along with defensive end Barryn Sorrell and defensive tackle Alfred Collins.

Ewers passed for 3.479 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, leading the Longhorns to a 12-2 record and Big 12 Conference championship in their final year in the conference. Ewers’ return sets up a potential position battle with backup Arch Manning as Maalik Murphy transferred to Duke after the end of the regular season.